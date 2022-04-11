TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ TCON opened at $2.51 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $35,594.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 82,751 shares of company stock valued at $182,965. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 536,629 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,039,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 319,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 69,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 133,441 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

