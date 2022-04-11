JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Target Price to $30.00

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TSP. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.99.

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -1.32.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 11,702.17% and a negative return on equity of 85.13%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TuSimple news, insider James Mullen sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $39,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,473 shares of company stock worth $110,243.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth approximately $544,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,784,000 after buying an additional 1,802,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

