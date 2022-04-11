Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

VRNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

VRNT stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -721.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $283,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $186,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,604 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,215,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,879,000 after buying an additional 233,000 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 278.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,539 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Verint Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,754,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,173,000 after acquiring an additional 226,481 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,692,000 after purchasing an additional 166,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,563,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,830,000 after purchasing an additional 187,001 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

