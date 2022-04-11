Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ovintiv (OVV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) in the last few weeks:

4/6/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

3/18/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $56.00.

3/14/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Ovintiv was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

3/3/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $50.00 to $55.00.

3/1/2022 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/28/2022 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/28/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $58.00.

Ovintiv stock opened at $52.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70.

Get Ovintiv Inc alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -35.24%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.