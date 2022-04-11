Bank of America Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stephens downgraded Werner Enterprises from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $37.91 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 105,520 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

