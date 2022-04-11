British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,600 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BATS. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.66) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($49.18) to GBX 3,675 ($48.20) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.15) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,720.56 ($48.79).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

LON BATS opened at GBX 3,291 ($43.16) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £75.15 billion and a PE ratio of 11.13. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.33). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,227.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,890.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 54.45 ($0.71) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($43.20), for a total value of £278,573.58 ($365,342.40). In the last three months, insiders purchased 14 shares of company stock worth $45,156.

About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.