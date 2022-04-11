CarMax, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

Shares of KMX opened at $102.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.48. CarMax has a 1 year low of $94.35 and a 1 year high of $155.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of CarMax by 7.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CarMax by 9.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 24.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

