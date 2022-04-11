Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.24.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. Autoliv has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $110.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.10.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

In related news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 53.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

