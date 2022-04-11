Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

SLVM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sylvamo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78. Sylvamo has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sylvamo will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.