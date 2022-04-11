Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zeta Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.70.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

ZETA opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

In related news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 4.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 7.1% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 114.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.