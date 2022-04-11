Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JBAXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Julius Bär Gruppe from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Societe Generale downgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

