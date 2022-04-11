REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, REE Automotive presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of REE Automotive stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57. REE Automotive has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that REE Automotive will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $56,587,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 3,960.7% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,694,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406,774 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $50,209,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in REE Automotive by 653.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after buying an additional 4,418,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,988,000. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

