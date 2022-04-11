Zacks Investment Research Lowers UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UiPath Inc. offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining Robotic Process Automation solution for digital business operations. UiPath Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

PATH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on UiPath from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.27.

UiPath stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. UiPath has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $742,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085,723 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $739,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069,377 shares during the period. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth $200,538,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,160,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,437,445 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,742 shares during the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

