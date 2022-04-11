Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Get Lannett alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86. Lannett has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. The business had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 99,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,420 over the last quarter. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCI. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,325,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the third quarter worth approximately $754,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lannett by 6.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,999,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 121,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lannett (Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.