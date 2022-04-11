IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

IZEA stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.53 million, a PE ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 2.79.

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 1,018.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 304,933 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 190,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IZEA Worldwide (IZEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.