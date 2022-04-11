FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

NYSE OPFI opened at $3.38 on Thursday. FG New America Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $95.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

