Zacks Investment Research Lowers Maximus (NYSE:MMS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MAXIMUS’s business process management expertise and the ability to deliver cost effective and high-scale solutions position it as a lucrative partner to governments. Long-term contracts provide the company predictable recurring revenue streams. The company is also focused on expanding foothold in clinical services as well as long-term services and supports. MAXIMUS’ financial flexibility enables it to pursue business investment and strategic buyout opportunities and reward shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. On the flip side, the company’s top line and margins continue to remain under pressure due to poor performance of the Outside the U.S. segment. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate risks. Partly due to these negatives, the stock has declined in the past year”

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

MMS stock opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

