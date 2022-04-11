FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Repsol in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will earn $2.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on REPYY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Repsol from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Repsol from €14.70 ($16.15) to €15.50 ($17.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

REPYY opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. Repsol has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

