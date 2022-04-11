Truist Financial Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $390.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $386.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $435.44.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $369.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.38. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,801 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

