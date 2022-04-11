Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talis Biomedical Corporation engaged in developing and commercializing products for infectious diseases at the point-of-care. The company involved in developing the Talis One platform, a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic platform. Talis Biomedical Corporation is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered Talis Biomedical from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Talis Biomedical from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talis Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of Talis Biomedical stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Talis Biomedical has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $15.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.02. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 67.21% and a negative net margin of 2,343.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Talis Biomedical will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,893,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,836,000 after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,293,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 424,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Talis Biomedical by 17.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 44,925 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talis Biomedical (TLIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.