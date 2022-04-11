Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Given New $18.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 254.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 161,165 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 1,353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 273,218 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 99,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.