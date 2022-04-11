Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SLNO opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116,378 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the period. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.