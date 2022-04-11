Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.50.

NYSE TM opened at $170.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $238.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.28. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $149.90 and a 52 week high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 130.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 53.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

