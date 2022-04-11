Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $61,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,963 shares of company stock worth $2,438,798 in the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

