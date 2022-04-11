i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Price Target Increased to GBX 38 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

i3 Energy (LON:I3E – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 38 ($0.50) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON I3E opened at GBX 27.40 ($0.36) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.28. The stock has a market cap of £308.64 million and a P/E ratio of 15.22. i3 Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a GBX 0.11 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. i3 Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

