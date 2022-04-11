Diageo (LON:DGE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 4,350 ($57.05) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DGE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($51.54) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.72) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($60.98) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.64) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,138.67 ($54.28).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock opened at GBX 4,020.50 ($52.73) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,700.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,744.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of £92.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.93. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,126 ($41.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($53.90).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a GBX 29.36 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,490 ($45.77) per share, with a total value of £8,271.30 ($10,847.61). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,456 shares of company stock valued at $93,279,074.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.