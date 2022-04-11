Entain (LON:ENT) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,354 ($30.87) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.48) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,197.63 ($28.82).

ENT opened at GBX 1,547.50 ($20.30) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £9.10 billion and a PE ratio of 36.67. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.79). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,619.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30.

In other news, insider Victoria Jarman bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.89) per share, with a total value of £24,480 ($32,104.92).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

