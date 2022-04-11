Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($73.97) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($86.61) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.79) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,688.43 ($74.60).

ITRK stock opened at GBX 5,154 ($67.59) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,170.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,269.41. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 4,703 ($61.68) and a one year high of GBX 6,306 ($82.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.94) per share. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.59%.

In other news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($67.58), for a total transaction of £387,814.78 ($508,609.55).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

