Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PFG. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.38) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. raised their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 318 ($4.17) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 318 ($4.17) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 342.75 ($4.50).

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Shares of LON:PFG opened at GBX 290 ($3.80) on Thursday. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 383.80 ($5.03). The company has a quick ratio of 20.04, a current ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 298.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 330.64. The firm has a market cap of £735.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 23,874 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.83), for a total value of £69,712.08 ($91,425.68).

About Provident Financial (Get Rating)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.