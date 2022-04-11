The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.48 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) will report $196.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.73 million. Howard Hughes reported sales of $190.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $897.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Howard Hughes.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,471,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,334,000 after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,912,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,664,000 after purchasing an additional 59,670 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $95.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.92 and its 200 day moving average is $94.39. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

