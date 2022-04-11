Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,450 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($32.13) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.07) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.46) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.34) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.73) to GBX 2,551 ($33.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,616.33 ($34.31).

Get Shell alerts:

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,168 ($28.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,168.50 ($28.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £163.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,007.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.75), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,083,278.69).

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.