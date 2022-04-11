TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Price Target Raised to GBX 465

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 375 ($4.92) to GBX 465 ($6.10) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of LON:TGL opened at GBX 300 ($3.93) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 262.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 226.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of £218.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. TransGlobe Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 320 ($4.20).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from TransGlobe Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

