ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €14.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($15.38) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.88) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.13) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($18.68) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($16.37) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.30 ($16.81) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.76 ($17.32).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ENI opened at €13.81 ($15.17) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.66. ENI has a 1 year low of €9.38 ($10.31) and a 1 year high of €14.80 ($16.27).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.