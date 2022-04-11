Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €6.40 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($7.03) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($8.79) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.59) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.67) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.89) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.59) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.33 ($8.05).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of SHA stock opened at €5.56 ($6.11) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($12.42) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($18.40). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.74.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.