Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €10.70 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.76) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($8.90) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.42) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.09) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €8.70 ($9.56) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.69) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.30 ($9.12).

ETR CBK opened at €6.95 ($7.64) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €4.70 ($5.16) and a 1 year high of €9.51 ($10.45). The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.92.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

