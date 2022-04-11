Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €23.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($25.27) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVK. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.77) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($41.76) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.80 ($25.05) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($39.56) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.55 ($35.77).

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €24.40 ($26.81) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($29.43) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($36.23). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.53.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

