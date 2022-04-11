Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Research Coverage Started at TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$15.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SUUIF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.28.

SUUIF stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

