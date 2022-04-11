Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) PT Lowered to CHF 485 at Barclays

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from CHF 500 to CHF 485 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SXYAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sika in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Baader Bank raised Sika to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sika from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sika presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $334.55.

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $32.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. Sika has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

