JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Price Target to €24.50

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €30.00 ($32.97) to €24.50 ($26.92) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRATF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Traton from €35.00 ($38.46) to €33.00 ($36.26) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Traton in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Traton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Traton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Traton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Traton has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.75.

OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. Traton has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

