Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

OTCMKTS WDOFF opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,066 thousand tonnes, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which consists of Kiena Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,829 thousand tonnes, and the Kiena Mill.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.