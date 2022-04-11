Bank of America Reaffirms Hold Rating for TFI International (TSE:TFII)

Bank of America reiterated their hold rating on shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a C$95.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$145.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFII. TD Securities upgraded shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TFI International from C$153.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised TFI International to a buy rating and set a C$115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$134.93.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$103.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$128.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$132.34. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$92.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$148.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.95, for a total transaction of C$3,348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,191,111 shares in the company, valued at C$561,399,318.45. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,850.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

