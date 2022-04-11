Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at CIBC

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VGCX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of TSE VGCX opened at 15.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25. Victoria Gold has a 12 month low of 13.10 and a 12 month high of 22.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 16.11 and a 200-day moving average of 16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $943.02 million and a P/E ratio of 8.92.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

