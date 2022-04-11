Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) to report sales of $290.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $285.25 million to $294.78 million. Formula One Group reported sales of $180.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Formula One Group.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

FWONK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

FWONK opened at $69.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 1.23. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Formula One Group by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,997,000 after buying an additional 343,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,690,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Formula One Group (Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.