Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.73.

Shares of KMX opened at $102.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.48. CarMax has a 52-week low of $94.35 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 9.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 24.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

