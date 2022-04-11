Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $140.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.73.
Shares of KMX opened at $102.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.48. CarMax has a 52-week low of $94.35 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45.
CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
