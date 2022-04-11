Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEYGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Seiko Epson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seiko Epson’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEKEY opened at $7.01 on Monday. Seiko Epson has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion.

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

