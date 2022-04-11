ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Aegis initiated coverage on ObsEva in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ObsEva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ObsEva presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.81.
ObsEva stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.73.
ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
