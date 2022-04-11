Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $1.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 164.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Yunhong CTI worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

