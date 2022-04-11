Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

JBI has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. Janus International Group has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 42.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Janus International Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 290,986 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $634,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.