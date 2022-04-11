3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $145.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.40.

MMM stock opened at $149.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.90 and its 200 day moving average is $168.23.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 22.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

