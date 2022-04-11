SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN. “
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSU. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $42,400,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $5,082,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (Get Rating)
